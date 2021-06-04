R. Kelly Is Still In Jail Despite Rumors Of His Release

PRPhotos.com

R. Kelly is still behind bars, despite rumors that he was released yesterday (June 3rd). Photos of the singer-songwriter walking out of Chicago's Cook County jail with a man that appeared to be his lawyer started circulating.

The photo was actually over two years old. It was taken back in March 2019 when Kelly was released from a Chicago jail after paying off the $161,000 in child support he owed his ex-wife.

R. Kelly is currently awaiting trials in Chicago and New York on a series of child sex abuse charges. His trial date for the Chicago case is September 13th and his second trial in Brooklyn federal court will star on August 9th.

Kelly is facing decades in prison if convicted in either federal case.