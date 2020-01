PRPhotos.com

Reports say that Joycelyn Savage is the only person visiting R. Kelly in jail. According to The Blast, court docs say that Kelly is using Savage being the only person to visit him as a tool to be granted bail.

The singer's lawyer said, “Arguing that Kelly should not be released on bail because of obstructive behavior and then arguing that even though he was not released on bail there is a danger of obstructive behavior. It is apparently a vortex from which he cannot escape.”