R. Kelly Placed On Suicide Watch After Verdict

R. Kelly was reportedly on suicide watch following his conviction on sexual racketeering charges. According to The Chicago Tribune, in the first court hearing since a Brooklyn federal jury found the singer guilty, Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg said the U.S. Bureau of Prisons placed his client on suicide watch but that has since been lifted.

The publication reported that monitoring a recently convicted inmate is common practice in the federal prison system. Greenberg did not say whether Kelly had actually expressed a desire to kill himself.

Kelly appeared via video from a federal jail in Brooklyn during the hearing, but did not speak because no one could figure out how to unmute him.