R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty To Bribery Charges Involving His Marriage To Aaliyah

R. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to bribery charges related to his 1994 marriage to the late Aaliyah. According to TMZ, yesterday (December 18th) the singer's attorney Steven Greenberg appeared at Brooklyn federal court and entered the not guilty plea on behalf of his client. Kelly appeared via remote video feed from a federal detention facility in Chicago.

Prosecutors said that the singer and others bribed an Illinois government employee so that he could pay for a “fraudulent identification document” for an unidentified woman on Aug. 30th, 1994. Then, one day later, Kelly married 15-year old Aaliyah in a secret ceremony in Chicago.

On the marriage license, Aaliyah's age was listed as 18. The marriage was annulled months later.

The allegation has been added to the existing racketeering charge filed against Kelly in New York that accuses him of sexually exploiting underage girls. According to USA Today, Doug Anton — Kelly’s New Jersey defense attorney has called the new charges “ridiculous and absurd.”

Kelly has also pleaded not guilty to several sex-crime charges filed against him since February. The singer, who is currently in federal custody, is scheduled to go on trial in his federal case in Chicago in April, and the following month in New York, with the state case in Chicago scheduled for Sept. 14th.