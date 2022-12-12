R. Kelly Says He Had Nothing To Do With ‘I Admit It’ Album

R. Kelly has claimed that he has nothing to do with "I Admit It' album that dropped on Friday (December 9th). According to TMZ, Kelly's attorney Jennifer Bonjean obtained audio from the singer, who shut down the notion he'd put out any music right now, much less something with the lyrics, "I Admit It," because he's trying to appeal his latest federal conviction.

Kelly also insinuated that the album recordings aren't even his voice, saying, "I hope people recognized my voice and know that" he wouldn't be recording in the middle of a legal battle.

On Friday (December 9th), the 13 track album dropped but after a few hours, the project was pulled from Spotify and Apple Music. Kelly's label Sony Music denied any involvement in the recording or in distributing it to the streamers.