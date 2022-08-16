R. Kelly Wants Jurors Who Watched Surviving R. Kelly Docs-Series To Be Banned From Trial

TMZ has reported that R. Kelly wants jurors in his federal Chicago trial to be banned from the courtroom if they watched Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly doc-series.

According to legal docs obtained by the outlet, “Any potential juror who has watched any portion of this docuseries must be disqualified for cause on whether they can be fair, too great a risk exists that such a juror would base their verdict on matters not introduced into evidence in the courtroom.”

The paperwork also states, “Any potential juror who has seen any portion of Surviving R. Kelly is prejudiced where there's no scenario which an individual exposed to the contents of Surviving R. Kelly can be impartial.”

Kelly is facing charges of child porn and obstruction of justice.

Jury selection began on Monday (August 15th).