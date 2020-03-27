Home » R&B News » R. Kelly Wants To Be Released From Jail Due To The Coronavirus

R. Kelly Wants To Be Released From Jail Due To The Coronavirus

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

R. Kelly's attorney Steven Greenberg has filed legal docs, requesting to get the singer out of jail to avoid getting the coronavirus. According to Page Six, Greenberg filed the docs with federal judges in Chicago this week, asking if Kelly could be released from the Metropolitan Correctional Center while awaiting trail on sexual abuse charges. 

Greenberg argued that 53-year-old singer is vulnerable to catching the coronavirus due to his age and the fact that he recently underwent surgery for a hernia. Greenberg said that there are inmates at the facility with flu like symptoms who have been quarantined. He wrote, “Requiring people to reside in a custodial jail setting is tantamount to making them drink poison."

Kelly has requested to live with girlfriend Joycelyn Savage at the  Roosevelt Collection Lofts in Chicago’s South Loop.

Kelly would need approval from both Brooklyn federal Judge Ann Donnelly and Chicago federal Judge Harry Leinenweber in order to be freed.

Related Articles

Angelina Jolie Donates $1M To Fight Hunger + Other Hollywood Donations
Did Meghan Markle Forbid Harry From Visiting Charles? Plus Harry & William Back in Touch + Disney Debut
From Hospital, Kathy Griffin Says Trump Is Lying About Coronavirus Tests
Why the Coronavirus May Change Hollywood Forever
Industry News: #blackAF, Call of the Wild, TV and More!
Kobe Bryant’s Co-Author Says He Wanted To Be Remembered As A Storyteller