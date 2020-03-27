R. Kelly Wants To Be Released From Jail Due To The Coronavirus

PRPhotos.com

R. Kelly's attorney Steven Greenberg has filed legal docs, requesting to get the singer out of jail to avoid getting the coronavirus. According to Page Six, Greenberg filed the docs with federal judges in Chicago this week, asking if Kelly could be released from the Metropolitan Correctional Center while awaiting trail on sexual abuse charges.

Greenberg argued that 53-year-old singer is vulnerable to catching the coronavirus due to his age and the fact that he recently underwent surgery for a hernia. Greenberg said that there are inmates at the facility with flu like symptoms who have been quarantined. He wrote, “Requiring people to reside in a custodial jail setting is tantamount to making them drink poison."

Kelly has requested to live with girlfriend Joycelyn Savage at the Roosevelt Collection Lofts in Chicago’s South Loop.

Kelly would need approval from both Brooklyn federal Judge Ann Donnelly and Chicago federal Judge Harry Leinenweber in order to be freed.