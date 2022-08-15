R. Kelly’s Attorney Disputes Joycelyn Savage Claiming She’s Pregnant With Kelly’s Child

Reports surfaced on Friday (August 12th) that Joycelyn Savage, R. Kelly's fiancée and one of his alleged sex abuse victims, is pregnant with the singer's child, and the information was revealed in her upcoming tell-all book. Kelly's attorney, however, denies this story.

In the 11-page book, Savage alleged that she is several months pregnant and found out a few months after Kelly sent her an engagement ring.

She claimed in the tell-all, “Months later, I began expecting severe morning sickness and was unsure what was wrong with my body. I thought I had contracted COVID-19, but the most amazing news of all was that I was expecting. It was a happy day but an incomplete time in my life. Today I am grateful to God for giving me the most precious gift. Robert is extremely excited about the news that I am having a baby and feels sad that Robert will not be able to be here with us.”

Kelly's lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, told TMZ in a statement that Savage “is certainly not pregnant with R. Kelly’s child.”

Bonjean added, “People are just insane.”

The book, titled Love and Joy of Robert, is available on Amazon.

R. KELLY'S ALLEGED 2008 VICTIM TO TESTIFY AGAINST HIM IN COURT

According to the Associated Press on Saturday (August 13th), R. Kelly's alleged 2008 victim will testify against the singer for his Chicago federal court hearing, which starts today (August 15th).

The woman, who is now in her 30s, will be referred to in filings as “Minor 1.”

Back in 2008, R. Kelly was acquitted on charges in his child pornography case where he was accused of producing a video of himself as a 30-year-old having sex with a girl no older than 14 years old.