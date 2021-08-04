R. Kelly’s Attorney Says He’s ‘Financially Depleted’

PRPhotos.com

Just days before his sex trafficking trial begins, R. Kelly has claimed that he is broke. According to Page Six, Kelly appeared in Brooklyn federal court for a hearing ahead of his trial next week and his attorney Devereaux Cannick told Judge Ann Donnelly, “His finances are depleted. I ask the court to give him daily copies of the transcripts.”

Cannick also said his client has also “gained weight since he’s been incarcerated.” He added, “We need measurements for appropriate attire for his trial. We’re trying to get his measurements. How can we take his size?”

Donnelly responded, “I’m not taking his size."

Meanwhile, the judge ruled that prosecutors will also be allowed to present evidence that R. Kelly had “sexual contact” with singer Aaliyah when she was as young as 13 — before marrying her in 1994 when she was 15.

The singer is accused of hiring an entourage to find young women and girls for him to have sex with for years.

Cannick told The New York Post outside of the courthouse, “He is tired of hearing allegations. He knows the truth and I think it’s very frustrating for him to hear these allegations and know the truth is out there and he just wants it to unfold."

He continued, “He believes that when folks are under oath and being examined we would be able to get to the truth."