R. Kelly’s Attorneys Respond To New Abuse Claims

R. Kelly's attorneys have responded to the new allegations against the singer in his federal sex trafficking case. As previously reported, new court docs say that Kelly sexually abused a 17 year old male that he met at a Chicago McDonalds.

Kelly's attorney Nicole Blank Becker, said that the prosecutors are carrying out a smear campaign against her client.
 
She told TMZ, "This is nothing more than a veiled effort to pile on to further shape the public's perception in this case ignoring that Mr. Kelly is presumed innocent until proven otherwise," adding that the singer's legal team will "vigorously oppose" the evidence being presented in court. She ended her statement saying,"As the trial nears were are looking forward to the truth prevailing."

