R. Kelly’s Court Date Pushed Back For A Fourth Time

R. Kelly‘s racketeering trial has been pushed back until April.

According to a report from the Chicago Tribune on Tuesday (Feb. 9th), Kelly’s case, which is supposed to appear before a jury in Brooklyn, N.Y., has been delayed for the fourth time due to COVID-19. The trial is now scheduled for April 7th. For the charges, Kelly is accused of running a criminal enterprise that recruited women and underage girls for illegal sex, later isolating and threatening them to maintain control over them.

The U.S. District Judge says holding a jury trial amid the pandemic isn’t realistic, but for now, that is the date they will put on the calendar.

Kelly also has a court date scheduled in Chicago for September for numerous sex abuse-related charges.

He faces felony criminal sexual charges in Chicago as well.