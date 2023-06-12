R. Kelly’s Ex-Cellmate Says He Believes Jay-Z Tried To Kill Him

R. Kelly's former cellmate has revealed that the singer believes that Jay Z once wanted him dead. According to Hip Hop News Uncensored, Ronnie Bo said that Kelly said that he didn't have any proof but he insisted that Jay Z put a price on his head.

Jay Z and R Kelly collaborated on two albums 2002's The Best of Both Worlds and the 2004 follow-up Unfinished Business. The two went on tour together and weeks into the trek, during a stop at NYC's Madison Square Garden, R.Kelly left he stage, claiming that men were pointing guns at him. On his way back to the stage, he was pepper-sprayed by Jay-Z's close friend Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith.

The singer was later dropped from the tour and filed a $75 million lawsuit against his tour mate for breach of contract.

Bo said, “He felt like JAY-Z was kind of secure because, at the time, R. Kelly was technically bigger than him. He felt like during one of the shows when they was in Madison Square Garden in 2004 prior to that event, he said days before the event that he was getting death threats that he felt was coming from JAY-Z.”

He continued, “Like JAY-Z was trying to basically, I don’t know if this is going to sound outrageous, but he felt like JAY-Z was trying to get him killed for whatever reason.”