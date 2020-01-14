Home » R&B News » R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriend Azriel Clary Reunites With Family

R. Kelly's ex- girlfriend Azriel Clary has officially reunited with her family. Yesterday (January 13th), Azriel shared photos of herself posing with her familly. She captioned it, “Let the healing process begin. Love yall and thank y’all ❤I even thank everyone who follows me.. because you all believed in me when I could not believe for myself. 🙏🏿🦋 #movingontobetterdays.” She added, “P.S – everyone will be posting there own fav photos so make sure y’all follow the family! #ontherunwithazriel.”

Meanwhile, according to TMZ, sources say that Azriel and her family are searching for qualified counselors and therapists so that Azriel can begin healing mentally.

