R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriend Testifies That He Controlled Their CBS Interview

One of R. Kelly's ex-girlfriends has claimed that the singerwas controlling her and his other girlfriend during their interview with Gayle King back in 2019. According to TMZ, the witness, who is being indentified as Jane Doe #5, testified in a federal court in Brooklyn that Kelly would cough on set to keep them on script as the taped interview went on. She claimed that he did that to make sue they backed his denials.

The woman also claimed that Kelly made sure they weren't allowed to watch the “Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries. She said they had to immediately change the channel anytime it came on TV.

The witness also revealed that Kelly once punished her by making her have sex with a guy nicknamed “Nephew” as Kelly watched. The woman said Kelly told her “Nephew” had been “groomed” from a young age too.

WITNESS SAYS R. KELLY REVEALED WHY HE MARRIED AALIYAH

Meanwhile, Jane Doe #5 also testified that R. Kelly reveled to her that he married Aaliyah when she was 15 because she was pregnant with their child and since she was a minor, he married her in order to accompany her to get an abortion.