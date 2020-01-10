R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Released From Jail After Fight With Azriel Clary

PRPhotos.com

R. Kelly's girlfriend Joycelyn Savage surrendered to cops in Chicago on Wednesday night (January 8th) after a fight with Azriel Clary at the the singer's condo. According to TMZ, Savage was booked for misdemeanor battery for the incident.

Azriel has claimed that she was punched by Joycelyn and ended up receiving treatment in the hospital for redness and swelling.

Joycelyn was released from jail Thursday afternoon (January 9th) and promised to appear at her next court date on January 23rd.

AZRIEL SPEAKS OUT

Azriel tweeted about the incident, saying, “Joycelyn is sadly in jail for assault, I thank everyone for sending me lots of love and prayers. You all will know everything sooner than later. 🦋🙏🏿.

She later tweeted, “for Joy, whom he purposely separated us because he knew I’d try to make her go home. Please pray for Joy, this is just tough love so she can come to her own realization at her own timing. ❤️.”

She added, “I just want people to embrace me, love me and forgive me because I’m young.. and I just didn’t know. Please do not crucify me for not being knowledgeable. 🙏🏿🦋.”

AZRIEL CLARY'S MOM SPEAKS OUT

In related news, Azriel Clary's mom Alice has confirmed that her daughter is finally home from good. Alice told People, “The battle is won because she’s still here, she’s still alive, she’s still breathing and though she lost a few years of her life, she’s still here to tell her story. Because I chose not to keep her secluded in her life, she’s here now and we’re able to say the victory is won because she finally came to her senses and she’s back home with her family.”

Alice continued, “People don’t understand she’s hurt. This man lied to her for years, and she was doing what she thought a good girlfriend would do because that’s what she thought she was.”

R. Kelly's attorney Steve Greenberg responded to the Clary's, saying, “I think people can judge these parents, their history of self-promotion and their comments, on their own, considering the source. These folks are all about their own fame. They are not worth our time.”