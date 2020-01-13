R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Reunites With Family

PRPhotos.com

R. Kelly's girlfriend Joycelyn Savage was reunited with her family in the holding area of a Chicago courthouse last week — after she was arrested for the alleged battery of Azriel Clary. This was the first time Joycelyn saw her family in three years.

According to TMZ, Gerald Griggs, the attorney for the Savage family said that the family was secretly brought to the courthouse after Joycelyn's meeting to meet her. Law enforcement faciliated the meeting. Grigg told the site that Joycelyn was surprised to see her family and then ended up talking to them for 20 minutes. The site reported that here were “plenty of hugs, and immediate family members told her how much they love her and want her to come home.”

Grigg also revealed that Joycelyn was given direct contact info for her parents and that she is willing to keep the lines of communication open. The family is hoping that she will return home soon.

Savage was arrested for misdemeanor battery for her fight with Azriel Clary. She is due back in court in a couple of weeks.

Speaking of the fight, the full tape of Azriel and Joycelyn's fight has hit social media. The tape shows that Azriel clearly got the best of Joycelyn and at one point, even dragged her on the floor and screamed, “I'm from Baltimore, b*tch! I can fight!”

According to the site, footage of the fight will be included in a three part documentary titled “Precendents” that will feature interviews with Azriel, her family and some of R. Kelly's friends and family.

AZRIEL AFRAID TO TALK TO FEDERAL PROSECUTORS

In related news, reports say that Azriel is seriously considering working with federal prosecutors against R.Kelly but she is afraid that her previous lies to investigators will get her into legal trouble.

Azriel also addressed people who feel like she is only looking to get famous and that's why she's gone public. She tweeted, “To everyone saying I’m a 'clout chaser'🤦🏾‍♀️ please KNOW I would’ve made it with or without Robert. I had drive, ambitions and goals before Robert and I have them after. He was NOT the first celebrity I had met, he was just the FIRST to take advantage of me. I’m just smarter now💯😴.”

AUDIO

New audio from Joycelyn and Azriel's fight:

Security: “Come on, come on!” Azriel: “I know how to fight! B*tch I know how to fight, I'm from Baltimore! . . . Joycelyn: “Get The F*ck Off A Me You Crazy b*tch! You crazy b*tch!”