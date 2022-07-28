R. Kelly’s Sisters Speak Out

R. Kelly's sisters are speaking out about the singer being sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexual abuse. During an interview with Good Morning Great Britain, the singer's sisters Cassandra and Lisa Kelly said that they believe racism plays a role in R. Kelly's sentencing. Cassandra said, “African Americans have always been treated unfairly. So I think that, that has a lot to do with it as well as other factors.”

Lisa chimed in, “I can say he may have been with younger women but as far as underage girls, no. And I stress girls – underage girls, who has seen that?” She also said that she doesn't believe the accusers are victims, saying, “I’m not gonna acknowledge something that I don’t have the proof of. A lot of the alleged victims are bitter.”

She added, “He is not a monster. He is not a pedophile. The only victim I’ve seen who has been stolen from, lied on is Robert.”

When Lisa was asked how she could possibly portray her brother as a victim, she said, “I just told you, I don’t care about people. I can only go by what I have seen, what I know, what I have experienced.”