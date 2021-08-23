R. Kelly’s Tour Manager Testifies Against Him

PRPhotos.com

R. Kelly's former tour manager Demetrius Smith testified against him on Friday (August 20th), saying that R. Kelly thought Aaliyah was pregnant by him when she was 15 and that is why he married her.

According to Billboard, he said on the stand, "He said, 'Don't call Barry, it's deeper than you think." He later added, "'Aaliyah, man. She thinks she's pregnant.'"

Barry said that Kelly was crying about how he needed to protect himself from going to jail. Barry revealed that Kelly's business manager and accountant Daryl McDavid decided to get a marriage license for the singer and Aaliyah. Smith said, "I told Robert that he shouldn't listen to Daryl," adding that he believed Aaliyah was "too young."

Smith said that he offered to get a counterfeit marriage license during a subsequent meeting alongside Aaliyah, Kelly, and McDavid. He explained, "I was always in objection to what Robert was being told to do," adding that he only made the offer in order to prevent being fired.

Smith testified that he bribed a clerk from the Illinois Department of Human Services with $500 for one of the IDs. Then, he said he obtained a second ID, in the form of work identification, from a mail courier service.

Smith is due back in court today (August 20th) to continue his testimony in R. Kelly's racketeering case.