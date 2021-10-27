Racist & Misogynistic Tweets Posted By Dave Chappelle Protest Organizer Resurface

Getty Images

Past tweets from activist Ashlee Marie Preston has resurfaced amid Preston organizing the walkout at Netflix over Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special The Closer. Racist and misogynistic tweets from 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2018 have surfaced. Back in 2019, Ashlee took spoke on the tweets, saying, “Taking accountability for the past, staying rooted in the present, and absorbing lessons for the future.”

Then on Monday (October 25th), Presont addressed the tweets, saying, “It’ll take more than tweets from nearly a decade ago, that y’all already weaponized against me 2 years ago, to stop me from doing the work that’ll free us ALL, today. This is so old and I’ve already taken accountability for it. There’s no scandal here.”