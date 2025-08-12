Raekwon And Mobb Deep Announce 2025 Co-Headlining North American Tour

On Tuesday (August 12), hip-hop legends Raekwon and Mobb Deep announced that they are teaming up for a co-headlining 19-date North American tour. The jaunt is in celebration of the 30th anniversaries of both Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… and Mobb Deep’s The Infamous. For the first time, Rae and Havoc will perform their hits together in a single set, with surprise guests appearing throughout the run. The tour kicks off on November 13 in Portland, and concludes on December 15 in Miami Beach, with stops in major music markets like Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, New York, and Atlanta along the way. Pre-sale tickets are available beginning on Thursday (August 14), followed by a public sale on Friday (August 15), with VIP packages offering exclusive perks like meet-and-greets and specialty merch. In July, Raekwon released his new album, The Emperor’s New Clothes, via Mass Appeal. (Consequence of Sound)