Ravyn Lenae Named Billboard’s R&B Rookie Of The Year

Ravyn Lenae, an eclectic Chicago-born singer-songwriter known for blending R&B with dance, rock, Afrobeats, and reggae, has been named Billboard’s R&B Rookie of the Year for 2025. The recognition follows the success of Lenae’s breakthrough single, “Love Me Not,” which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and also reached the Top 10 on Global 200, Pop Airplay, and Radio Songs charts. The 26-year-old artist has steadily built a devoted following through a series of independent releases and collaborations with notable producers like Monte Booker and Grammy winner Dahi. Her 2024 album, Bird’s Eye, features high-profile collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign and Childish Gambino, with the duo’s link-up on “One Wish” becoming Lenae’s first Hot R&B Songs chart entry last year at No. 21. Now selling out headline tours, performing at major festivals, and opening for prominent acts like SZA, Sabrina Carpenter, and Reneé Rapp, Lenae continues to redefine contemporary R&B with her unique, multifaceted sound. (Billboard)