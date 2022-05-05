Ray J Claims Kris Jenner Orchestrated Kim K Sex Tape Deal

Ray J has come forward, claiming that Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner orchestrated the release of their 2007 sex tape. During an interview with The Daily Mail, the singer and entrepreneur said that despite the narrative, he never leaked he and Kim's sex tape.

He explained, “I've never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak. It's always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we've always been partners since the beginning of this thing.”

Ray J said that he pitched Kim the idea of releasing the tape after seeing how a sex tape made Paris Hilton famous. Ray J said that Kim told her mom the idea and they signed a contract for two tapes, the one that was released in 2007 that was filmed during a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and the unreleased one created in Santa Barbara, California.

Ray J says that all of the tapes are in Kim's possession, saying, “She kept them all. I never had a tape in my possession in our whole relationship. … She's always had all the tapes in a Nike shoe box under her bed. I'm sure she has bigger beds now and better boxes. That's how it all came about.”

RAY J REGRETS THE SEX TAPE

Ray J added thah he regrets the release of the tape and “felt suicidal” when the family built “an empire from a lie they’ve created.” He added, “As a Black man living and working in America, it's hard to get up every day and look out at the water or look at my family and know that they think something about you when you know it's 1,000 percent the other way.” As a result of his involvement in the tape, he said he lost the opportunity to do Dancing with the Stars and America’s Got Talent.

Ray J revealed that he decided to speak out becausd Kim has defamed him. During a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim claimed that Ray J might be in possession of a video that showed him “sticking a dildo in my a**.”

As far as the tape that Kanye picked up and returned to Kim, Ray J said that he did indeed have a laptop that contained intimate photos from their relationship and he met with Kanye at a private terminal of LAX to talk about the situation. Kanye viewed the content, took it and left.

Ray J also shared a few DMs that he sent to Kim where he explained to her that saying that her “sticking a dildo in my a**” comment made him “look like a rapist and dirty perv.”

Kim responded, saying that the comment was a joke and she “was laughing when I said it.” As for the moment showing Ye handing over the alleged footage, she said it painted him “in a positive light.” She also apologized for how the situation “affected” Ray.