Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love For A Third Time

Ray J has reportedly filed for divorce from Princess Love for a third time — while he's in a Miami hospital battling pneumonia. According to TMZ, Ray J filed yesterday (October 6th) in L.A. County Superior Court.

Ray has been hospitalized for the past few days and doctors were worried that he had COVID and even held him in the COVID ward but it turns out that it was pneumonia. Ray also complained that his family hadn't come to visit him but later clarified that they weren't allowed in.

Princess first filed for divorce in May 2020 and the couple later called it off. Then Ray J filed in September 2020.

Ray J and Princess Love have two children: Melody and Epik.