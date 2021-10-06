Ray J Hospitalized with Pneumonia

PRPhotos.com

Reports say that Ray J has been hospitalized for over a week battling pneumonia. According to Revolt, Ray J says that no one has come to visit him. He told the outlet, “I been in here all by myself for a week" adding that “no family members came to see me, not even my wife.”

According to B.Scott, Ray J later clarified that his family is not allowed to be in the room with him due to COVID-19 protocols. “God is good. Family with me — just can’t be n here too much sickness.”

He continued, “I can’t have visitors because they isolated they room — been on my with my family everyday all day."

No further details have been revealed about Ray J's condition.