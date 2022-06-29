Ray J Opens Up About Wild VERZUZ Battle: ‘It Was Casamigos’

Ray J has opened up about his performance of “One Wish” during last week's VERZUZ battle. During an interview with Joe Budden, Ray said about his performance, “It's something that I didn't have planned.”

He continued, “I was having too much fun, and I woke up and I seen it and I said, 'That's me? Like, that's ME that's me!' And it's continuing to go.”

Ray J went on, “The plan was for me to stand right in the middle of the stage, with a mic stand like how I started, and every song I was supposed to stand there and not move anywhere – that was the whole structure of the rehearsal.”

When Joe Budden told Ray J that there was no way he was drinking wine, Ray responded, “That was Casamigos!”