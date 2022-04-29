Home » R&B News » Ray J Reacts To Viral Video Of Kanye West Giving Kim K Alleged Sex Tape

Ray J Reacts To Viral Video Of Kanye West Giving Kim K Alleged Sex Tape

Posted on

On the recent episode of The Kardashians on HULU, Kim Kardashian was in tears when her estranged husband Kanye West traveled from New York to Los Angeles then back to New York to obtain alleged unseen footage from her sex tape with Ray J.

As previously reported, months back Ray J's manager Wack 100 claimed that he had unreleased footage from Kim and Ray J's sex tape and urged Kanye to contact him to get it back. At the time, Kim said that there wasn't any sex tape.

After the video went viral, Ray J commented on Instagram, “All of this is a lie smh — Can't let them do this anymore — so untrue.”

Related Articles

Ant Anstead Files For Full Custody Of Son He Shares With Christina Hall
Amanda Bynes Apologizes For Accusing Her Fiance Of Using ‘Crack Cocaine’
Judge Denies Blac Chyna’s Request To Redo Testimony
Amber Heard Hasn’t Paid Her ACLU Pledge In Full Due To ‘Financial Difficulties’
Report: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett-Smith Are ‘Committing To Therapy’
Andrew Garfield Needs To ‘Be A Bit Ordinary For A While’