Home » R&B News » Ray J Says He And Kim Kardashian Would Still Be Together If She Didn’t Steal Money From His Family

During an interview with The Daily Mail, Ray J discussed the reason he and Kim Kardashian broke up. He explained, “Apart from them stealing money from my family, we would probably still be together now.”

He continued, “But when that happened, I said I don’t want to be sleeping around with you no more – you stole money from my family. So that’s why we stopped speaking.”

Back in the day, Kim was working as a stylist for Ray J's sister Brandy. Ray J and Brandy's mother sued Kim and Khloe Kardashian for allegedly charging over $120,000 in unauthorized purchases on the Norwood’s AMEX card. Reportedly, the charges were to stock the sisters clothing line DASH and Smooch. The lawsuit was reportedly settled outside of court.

