Ray J Says His Relationship With Princess Love Is At A ‘Stand Still’

Ray J has opened up about where his relationship stands with wife Princess Love. As previously reported, a few months back, Princess claimed that Ray J left her and their daughter Melody stranded in Las Vegas and went and cheated on her with strippers and escorts. Ray J denied Princess' claims, saying that he left the hotel room after an argument but he was still in Vegas.

In an interview with In Touch, Ray said about their relationship, “We’re in a stand still.” He continued, “We love each other and our relationship matters, definitely, but right now the kids are the only thing that matters. In relationships, you know you go through ups and downs, and so I think we just have to make sure going through the ups and going through the downs, that in this time we stick together to make sure that the kids are safe and happy and comfortable, and find the rhythm.”

He added, “Keep us in your prayers — God will make it work.”

Princess gave birth to their second child, a son named Epik, late last month.