Raymond Santana Files For Divorce From Deelishis After Two Years Of Marriage

Raymond Santana has reportedly filed for divorce from former reality star Deelishis after two years of marriage. According to TMZ, Santana filed in Georgia, citing that the relationship is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

Earlier this week, Deelishis wrote via Instagram,“I married a narcissist who is a COMPLETE liar and a cheat and I’m finally ready to speak my truth…stay tuned. #GlovesOff."

It's being reported that the pair both agreed neither party would pay the other alimony.

Deelishis later went on Instagram and revealed that Santana left her and that she couldn't help him with his childhood trauma.