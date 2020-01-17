Raz-B Arrested For DUI

PRPhotos.com

Raz-B has been busted for DUI. According to TMZ, the B2K singer was arrested in Burbank, CA at around 3 am on Wednesday (January 15th) after a cop allegedly saw him run a red light. Sources say that when the cop pulled him over, the singer told the cop that he was lost and didn't have his driver's license on him. The cop smelled alcohol on his breath and Raz admitted that he drank and smoked marijuana earlier.

Cops made Raz take a field sobriety test, including a breath sample and he failed. He was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. He was later released after posting $5,000 bond.

Last year, Raz was arrested for domestic violence.