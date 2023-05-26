Raz B Breaks Window And Climbs Onto Hospital Roof

PRPhotos.com

B2K singer Raz B reportedly broke a window at a hospital and climbed on top of the building's roof. According to TMZ, the incident happened yesterday (May 25th) in Kansas City — just one day after he posted a video on Instagram where he repeatedly said he didn't feel safe.

Raz B claimed to be at a Hilton hotel in Kansas City on Wednesday night (May 24th), saying he was “fighting to stay alive” and didn't want to “have this surgery here.” He also posted the address for a Kansas City hospital.

TMZ also obtained video of Raz on a roof of the hospital.

Law enforcement told the site that officers were dispatched to Saint Luke's Hospital at 10:20 AM Thursday (May 25th) after being called by off-duty cops and hospital security.

Police say when they got there they determined Raz had broken a window in order to climb to the roof.

Police say a negotiator got involved too, and the singer ultimately came back through the window peacefully and was treated by medical staff.