Raz B Recants Molestation Accusations Against Chris Stokes

Fans were suprised this past weekend when Raz B took to social media and recanted his molestation allegations against his cousin and former manager Chris Stokes.

Raz B posted via IG, “I’ma made man! Here it goes truth truth – mature grown DeMario after countless counseling. I was abused by bro brother , and others They all used and abused me like a rag doll! By the time my cousin took custody over me ,I Was a mess. He was not my enemy, I focused all my pain, frustration and anger built up from my past, and took it out on my cousin , and I never understood why.”

He continued, “Maybe because b2k broke up and he was no longer in my life, chris was never my pain he was my protector, my peace and my friend. People like Steve and the terrible things in Cleveland I told him about, Ricky forcing me to do things , Those are things I should have dealt with , like all the monsters in my life that actually did these things to me. Chris was never that guy I made the world think he was I Remember why My cousin fought so hard to save me because I needed (Chris) , And then I attacked the only person who helped me . It’s time let the world Kmow the truth Love you my cuzz. Chris I pray u continue to be my peace and protector ….. I miss u.”

He ended his post with, “P.s MH has always been my favorite artist – immature all day.”