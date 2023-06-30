Home » R&B News » R&B Snippet: Beyonce & Ne-Yo!

R&B Snippet: Beyonce & Ne-Yo!

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
BEYONCE'S 'RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR' AMASSED $154 MILLION ON EUROPEAN LEG: According to Billboard, the European leg of Beyonce's Renaissance tour has amassed $154.4 million and sold $1 million tickets across 21 shows. The Renaissance World Tour arrives in North America on July 8th inToronto, Canada.

SADE BAGNERISE SAYS SHE 'PRIVATELY APOLOGIZED' TO NE-YO'S WIFE CRYSTAL FOLLOWING THEIR AFFAIR: Social media influencer Sade Bagnerise has revealed that she has apologized to Ne-Yo's ex wife Crystal Smith about her part in the couple's divorce. She wrote via IG, “I’ve privately APOLOGIZED profusely to Crystal for my role and she is such a strong beautiful FORGIVING woman,” Sade wrote. “But I spoke to a woman who was so confused and broken. BETRAYED. & misunderstood.” She continued, writing: “She is hurting and healing and as hard as he try’s to play tough guy he know he’s hurting deep down inside too. He needs help… (love, support).”

