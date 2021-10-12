R&B Snippet: Tamar Braxton & SZA!

PRPhotos.com

SZA DENIES RELEASING NEW ALBUM ON THE SAME DAY AS SUMMER WALKER: SZA has denied rumors that she is planning to release her album on the same day that Summer Walker is releasing her sophomore album 'Still Over It.' SZA tweeted, "I jus wanna know y y’all think i would drop same time as summer and I’m ON her album [loudly crying emoji] like wut." No word on when SZA is releasing her album.

TAMAR BRAXTON DOESN'T LIKE TO GO HALF: Tamar Braxton took to social media to reveal that she refuses to pay half on a date. She tweeted, “Is there something wrong with me not wanting to go half with a dude? I don’t mind paying for BOTH of us sometimes but I’m not going half NONE of time! It’s a total turn off for me." She added, "Do y’all guys think going half is sexy? Maybe I’m old school.. but that ain’t it. what y’all think?”