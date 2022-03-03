R&B Snippets:

PRPhotos.com

MARY J. BLIGE TO PRODUCE FILM BASED ON HER CLASSIC HIT 'REAL LOVE': Mary J. Blige is set to produce a film on Lifetime based on her 1992 hit "Real Love." Mary said in a statement, “I wrote ‘Real Love’ based on my real-life experiences, and my fans connected to it in a deeply personal way. It’s exciting to now use this song and my music to create a new story by way of film, continuing to build on a pillar of the foundation of my production company, Blue Butterfly.” Tanya Lopez, EVP of scripted content at Lifetime added in a statement, "Mary is one of those phenomenal talents that can do it all. We are so thrilled to be able to partner with her again on this new opportunity to bring her music to life in the form of a movie that we know audiences will love." The film, which is being described as a romantic drama, is written by Sonja Warfield and Rachel Ingram. According to the film’s synopsis, “Real Love,” focuses on, “Kendra, who sets off on her own for the first time to a college in upstate New York, determined to focus on her studies. But when she meets her film class partner Ben, she tries her hardest to keep things professional. Despite disapproving parents, financial hardship, and competition for the top spot in class, Kendra and Ben find themselves falling hard for each other and ultimately learn the meaning of real love.”

K. MICHELLE FLASHES CROWD AT CONCERT: K. Michelle flashed her boobs during a recent concert in Houston's Arena Theatre this past weekend. The singer pulled down her top and exposed her breasts and then continued on with her show.

JENNIFER HUDSON ANNOUNCES NEW TALK SHOW: Jennifer Hudson has announced a new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, which will debut in Fall. According to Variety, Jennifer said in a statement, “I have experienced so much in my life; I’ve seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between, but as my mother always told me, ‘Once you think you’ve seen it all, just keep on living. ’ People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning — twenty years ago — and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all. I have always loved people, and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return. And I couldn’t be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team. We’re about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit!”

SUMMER WALKER ANNOUNCES TOUR DATES: Summer Walker has announced “The Summer Walker Series." The tour will kick off on March 20th in Houston and will make stops in Chicago,Dallas, Sacramento, Washington, D.C. and more. The tour will wrap on July 9th in the UK. Please see tour dates below:

Mar. 20 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall*

Mar. 31 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom^

Apr. 16 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

May 1 – Sacramento, CA – Sol Blume Festival

May 8 – Washington, DC – Broccoli City Festival

June 5 – Philadelphia, PA – Roots Picnic Festival

July 8 – Birmingham, UK – Wireless Festival Birmingham

July 9 – London, UK – Wireless Festival London

^ with special guests NO1-NOAH and MARVXXL

* with special guests NO1-NOAH, MARVXXL and Erica Banks