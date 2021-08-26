R&B Snippets: Aaliyah, Beyonce, R. Kelly & More!

Getty Images

DAMON DASH WAS UPSET WITH HYPE WILLIAMS OVER AALIYAH'S DEATH: On the 20th anniversary of Aaliyah's death, Damon Dash revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he was upset with Hype Williams over Aaliyah's death. Dash said that Aaliyah was afraid of flying and was apprehensive about taking the flight to The Bahamas to film the video for “Rock The Boat” and had even texted Damon prior to boarding the fatal flight. He said, “When she actually saw the plane… She said 'I don't like this plane.' I was like, 'Well, don't get on it.' She was like, 'Well, I got to because I got work to do.'” He continued, “But what I was really more tight about was that I had heard that Lenny Kravitz had offered her a jet and that Hype had took the jet. So, that's what really pissed me off about the situation when I heard about that. You can ask Hype about that.” Dame also revealed that he spoke to Hype about it. When asked about the conversation, he said, “Because of my respect for Aaliyah and her family… Everyone's respectful of her memory. No one really speaks on it… So in respect for her memory, I don't say a lot of things.”

BEYONCE'S MOM DEFENDS HER AND JAY-Z'S TIFFANY & CO SHOOT: Beyonce's mom Tina Lawson took to social media to defend her daughter and son in law Jay-Z's Tiffany & Co photoshoot. In the shoot, Beyonce is wearing the rare yellow diamond owned by the company. Lawson wrote, “How many of you socially conscious activist own diamonds? I thought so! Well guess what did you go to try to check to see where the diamond came from? Probably not!” She continued, “So when you guys get engaged you won’t have a diamond you gonna put on a sterling silver band And you better check out where it came from and the origin of where came from and why you add it check out the calls for the Leather that you weird because they made it came from another country to to ban and not buy diamonds right because your righteous!!”

JANE DOE #5 READS LETTER FROM HER RELATIONSHIP WITH R. KELLY: The R. Kelly sex trafficking trial continued yesterday (August 25th) with Jane Doe #5, who claimed she started a sexual relationship with the singer when she was 15 and it lasted for five years. Jane Doe #5 testified that R. Kelly coerced her to write letters that included false statements about her parents. The defense, however implied that Jane Doe #5's parents were trying to exploit R Kelly, citing the letters as evidence. The defense had her read one of her letters in court, which included the following in a post-breakup note: “I would have to support you privately but not publicly… just know everything from here out is politics.”

TAMAR BRAXTON APOLOGIZES TO SISTER TRACI BRAXTON: Tamar Braxton took to social media to apologize to her sister Traci Braxton. The two have been at odds for years. She wrote via Instagram, “Random Appreciation post to my beautiful, funny, amazing sister @therealtracibraxton …I regret this time the most.” She referenced a post where she threw shade at her sister, saying, “I was spoiled and stupid. Selfish, self righteous and overly sensitive. And I made you feel like s*** with this irrational non deserving post – I think this is when our relationship took a turn for the worst.” It looks liek Tamar and Traci are in a good place now. Tamar continued, “We are closer than ever. Probably because WE disinvited the devil in our homes. The truth is she (YOU) are talented and you make bops just like the rest of us in your own style and in your own way. My BIG sister… and I love you with my entire heart. Keep being you!! It’s everything I need – love u Traci,Traci”

CHLOE BAILEY SPEAKS ON HANDLING NEGATIVE COMMENTS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Chloe Bailey has opened up about how she handles negative comments on social media. During a recent sit down with Saweetie on her YouTube series “ICY University,” Chloe said, “Yes, and I’d be lying if I said it didn’t. I think everyday you can see so many positive comments, but then you’ll see that one that really messes with you and you’ll be thinking about it the whole day, like ‘do I really need to change this about myself? Am I doing this wrong? What’s going on?’ But it’s like I’m not all the way there yet, but I’m learning. So, as I’m speaking it out, I’m teaching it to myself. I always pray when I feel like I can’t really handle it and then I realize that you are perfect just the way you are.”