R&B Snippets: Aaliyah, R. Kelly & More!

Getty Images

NEW BOOK ALLEGES THAT AALIYAH WAS DRUGGED BEFORE HER FATAL PLANE CRASH: A new book entitled Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah, which is due out on August 17th, has alleged that Aaliyah was drugged before boarding the ill fated plane the day she passed. According to The Daily Beast, Author Kathy Iandoli has claimed that a man named Kingsley Russell from the Abaco Islands, whose family ran a taxi and hospitality business, who was 13 at the time, claimed that Aaliyah was very worried about boarding the plane that day due to her and her crew's luggage being too heavy for the plane. He said that a member of Aaliyah's team gave her a pill that knocked her out and she was taken onboard the flight while she was asleep.

R. KELLY WANTS MCDONALDS EVIDENCE SCRAPPED: According to TMZ.com, R. Kelly doesn't want the to be given a chance to prove that he had sex with an underage male, because the jury may be homophobic. As previously reported, last week federal prosecutors filed a request to have new evidence they say they have on several allegations, including that Kelly groomed and molested a 17 year old boy. The singer's legal team says none of the allegations should be allowed into the record. Kelly's team said that jurors may or may not have a bias on the issue of same-sex relationships and his attorneys say that is not fair.

DOLLY PARTON USED 'I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU' ROYALTIES TO INVEST IN A BLACK NEIGHBORHOOD: During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Dolly Parton revealed that she used her "I Will Always Love You" money to invest into a Black neighborhood. She said, “I bought my big office complex down in Nashville. So I thought, ‘Well, this is a wonderful place to be.' I bought a property down in what was the Black area of town, and it was mostly just Black families and people that lived around there. It was off the beaten path from 16th Avenue and I thought, ‘Well, I am gonna buy this place — the whole strip mall.’ And I thought, ‘This is the perfect place for me to be,’ considering it was Whitney.” She continued, “I thought this was great — I’m just gonna be down here with her people, who are my people as well. So I just love the fact that I spent that money on a complex and I think, ‘This is the house that Whitney built.’" According to Forbes, Parton made about $10 million in royalties from the Grammy-winning song throughout the ’90s.

K. MICHELLE JOINS ONLYFANS: K.Michelle has announced that she has joined OnlyFans. she wrote via Instagram, “For 3 years I was sick and I watched people make fun of me and how I looked while healing. I FEEL HEALTHY AND FEEL BEAUTIFUL and no one will take that from me. Haters don’t deserve my new content! This is my world 4music and all this sexiness.”