R&B Snippets: Aaliyah, The Weeknd & More!

DANILEIGH THROWS SHADE AT DABABY: DaniLeigh took to Instagram to seemingly throw shade at DaBaby. She posted a photo of herself and her daughter, along with the caption, "Today. Doing it all alone but it's all good cause I love your love baby girl."She later changed the caption, and wrote, "Today [white heart emoji] I love your love baby girl."

THE WEEKND HAS A COLLABORATION WITH AALIYAH: The Weeknd has a collaboration with Aaliyah on the way. According to HITS Daily Double, the song is called “Poison." “Poison” could serve as the lead single from Aaliyah’s upcoming collaborations album. The Weeknd previously sampled Aaliyah’s “Rock the Boat” on “What You Need” off his 2011 mixtape House of Balloons.