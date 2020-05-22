R&B Snippets: Alicia Keys, Teyana Taylor & More!

PRPhotos.com

ALICIA KEYS POSTPONES HER ALICIA TOUR: Alicia Keys has announced that she has postponed her Alicia World tour. She wrote via Instagram, "To my beloved fam: you know my heart is 💔 because The ALICIA World tour 2020 will have to be rescheduled. We’ve all been waiting patiently to see how the world is going. We held onto the dates as long as we could BUT safety and the good health of my beautiful fam is paramount." She continued, "Trust me, I cannot WAIT to see you and for all of us to be singing TOGETHER at the top of our lungs, filling the space with our spirits! In the meantime, please be safe, be patient and I’ll be with you as soon as we can all be together again 💜💜💜 I adore you with all my heart!! 😘😘😘 Rescheduling dates and more information will be forthcoming 🙏🏽."

112 AND JAGGED EDGE VERZUZ BATTLE IS HAPPENING!: It has been announced that the 112 and Jagged Edge VERZUZ is happening. The battle will be going down on Monday, May 25th, which is Memorial Day.

IS TEYANA TAYLOR PREGNANT?: Is Teyana Taylor pregnant? During an IG Live with her fans, her daughter Junie came into the room and interrupted the video and said, “I’m giving the baby a kiss!” When fans started asking if she was pregnant and told her congratulations in the comments, she ignored them and discussed wanting Junie to participate in the Fruit Snack Challenge.