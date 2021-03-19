R&B Snippets: Aretha Franklin, Kirk Franklin & More!

Getty Images

ARETHA FRANKLIN'S SON CLAIMS GENIUS: ARETHA PRODUCERS DIDN'T NOT GET FAMILY'S CONSENT: Aretha Franklin's son Kenneth Kecalf Cunningham has urged fans not to support National Geographic's new limited series Genius: Aretha, starring Cynthia Erivo, because the network didn't get the family's consent. Meanwhile, earlier this week, Aretha's granddaughter Grace protested the film in the streets of Detroit. In a statement to The Root, a rep at National Geographic said, “We received the message from the family, we hear them and acknowledge their concern for Ms. Franklin’s legacy. We think we have a shared goal here—to honor and celebrate the life and legacy of Aretha Franklin. This series is called Genius—it is a tribute to Aretha’s Genius—something we hope we can all celebrate." Genius: Aretha debuts Sunday, March 21st at 9 p.m. ET on National Geographic.

KIRK FRANKLIN'S SON'S MOTHER SPEAKS OUT: Shawn Ewing, the mother of Kirk Franklin's estranged 33-year-old son Kerrion Franklin, is speaking out. During a radio interview, she said that if her son has recordings of Kirk, she is sure that he has recordings of her as well. She added that at one point, her son thought “Kirk was going to kill him,” which was something she says she was willing to have the police investigate. However, she also insinuated that her son has some issues that therapy hasn't been able to solve.

JHENE AIKO SPEAKS OUT ON ATLANTA SPA SHOOTINGS: Jhene Aiko took to social media to speak out on the Atlanta Spa shootings. The singer wrote via Instagram, "i am the descendant of Asian and African ancestors. violence across the Asian American and Black communities is unacceptable. we can stand in solidarity through protecting, educating and telling our stories. #TellOurStories #STOPAAPIHATE." She also offered a few organizations that her fans could "follow, learn from and donate to, doing the work everyday," including "@hateisavirus @stopaapihate @advancingjustice_aajc @aapiwomenlead" and more.