R&B Snippets: Ari Lennox & LeToya Luckett!

LAKEITH STANFIELD ASKS ARI LENNOX OUT; SHE FREAKS OUT: Ari Lennox was on Instagram Live earlier this week discussing the movie The Photograph, which stars Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield and how it compared to her non-existent love life. Lakeith entered her Live and commented, “Can you be my date? Let’s go.” Ari responded, “Lakeith, I don’t have time for this…You’re joking. Wait…let’s change the subject. Because I heard some things….”

LETOYA LUCKETT IS PREGNANT!: LeToya Luckett is pregnant with her second child. The singer announced the news on Instagram, saying, “Dear God, thank you. Growing & glowing in your light & love! Overjoyed & grateful for our little bundle ❤✨🥰 @tommicuswalker." LeToya and her husband Tommicus Walker tied the knot in December 2018 and welcomed their first child Gianna in January 2019.