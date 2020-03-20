Home » R&B News » R&B Snippets: Ari Lennox & LeToya Luckett!

R&B Snippets: Ari Lennox & LeToya Luckett!

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

LAKEITH STANFIELD ASKS ARI LENNOX OUT; SHE FREAKS OUT: Ari Lennox was on Instagram Live earlier this week discussing the movie The Photograph, which stars Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield and how it compared to her non-existent love life. Lakeith entered her Live and commented, “Can you be my date? Let’s go.” Ari responded, “Lakeith, I don’t have time for this…You’re joking. Wait…let’s change the subject. Because I heard some things….”

LETOYA LUCKETT IS PREGNANT!: LeToya Luckett is pregnant with her second child. The singer announced the news on Instagram, saying, “Dear God, thank you. Growing & glowing in your light & love! Overjoyed & grateful for our little bundle ❤✨🥰 @tommicuswalker." LeToya and her husband Tommicus Walker tied the knot in December 2018 and welcomed their first child Gianna in January 2019. 

Ari Lennox reacts to Lakeith Stanfield asking her out :

Related Articles

Queen Shares Willingness To ‘Help’ During Pandemic as Harry & William Feud On
Hollywood Quick Hits: Evelyn Lozada & Angelica Ross!
R&B Snippets: Erykah Badu, K. Michelle & More!
Hollywood Quick Hits: Vanessa Bryant, Jada Pinkett-Smith & More!
Richard Wilkins Calls Out Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks for Coronavirus, They Get Released
R&B Snippets: R. Kelly, Tamar Braxton & More!