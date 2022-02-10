R&B Snippets: Betty Davis, Rihanna & More!

PRPhotos.com

QUEEN OF FUNK BETTY DAVIS DEAD AT 77: Funk legend Betty Davis has died. She was 77. According to Rolling Stone, Davis' friend Danielle Maggio confirmed her death. Amie Downs, who was the communications director for Allegheny County where Davis resided, revealed that her cause of death was from natural causes. Davis was known for her hits like “Get Ready for Betty,” “It’s My Life,” “If I’m in Luck I Might Get Picked Up” and more. Davis also wrote the Chambers Brothers song “Uptown (to Harlem).” Davis married jazz legend Miles Davis in 1968. They were married for one year. Davis exited the music industry and moved to the Pittsburgh where she lived for four decades following her album releases. She opened up to the New York Times about leaving Hollywood in 2018, saying: “When I was told that it was over, I just accepted it. And nobody else was knocking at my door.”Her life was the focus of the 2017 documentary “Betty: They Say I’m Different” and later released her first song in 40 years, “A Little Bit Hot Tonight.”

RIHANNA VISITS VETERANS IN LOS ANGELES: This past weekend, Rihanna visited veterans at the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus to show her support to homeless vets. Activist and Mr. Checkpoint app founder Sennett Devermont shared several photos from Rihanna’s appearance, thanking her for her “amazing heart, time and energy.” He wrote,”Thank you @badgalriri for pulling up with all the love and support and most importantly your ears to listen to Veterans.” He added, “I met Rihanna! The greatest singer on earth. She donated clothes, food and she cares about the veterans. United States Army veterans. U.S. Marine veterans. Air Force veterans. She cares about all the veterans. She cares about us and she showed us. And she’s going to take care of business.”

LIL FIZZ SEX TAPE LEAKS ONLINE: In addition to Nelly and Isaiah Rashad's sex tape leaking, a sex tape from B2K rapper Lil Fizz leaked online yesterday (February 9th). According to It’s On Site, Fizz and the term “mushroom” started trending immediately. One person tweeted, “First Nelly, now Lil Fizz smh. Worst black history month ever bro.” Another wrote, “First Nelly leaked a video….. now Lil Fizz. I’m not pleased with either.”