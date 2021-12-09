R&B Snippets: Beyonce, Alicia Keys & More!

PRPhotos.com

BEYONCE, RIHANNA, OPRAH AND MORE MAKE 'FORBES' LIST OFTHE WORLD'S 100 MOST POWERFUL WOMEN: Oprah, Vice President Kamala Harris, Rihanna, Beyonce and more have all made Forbes' list of the world's 100 Most Powerful Women. Vice president Kamala Harris came in at number two, with Oprah came in at number 23. Rihanna snagged the 68th spot, while Beyonce took the 76th spot and director Ava Duvernay came in at number 80.

ALICIA KEYS SAYS SHE HAD NO CLUE LIL MAMA HOPPED ON STAGE DURING HER AND JAY-Z'S 2009 VMA PERFORMANCE: During an interview with Drink Champs, Alicia Keys revealed that she had no clue Lil Mama had hopped on stage during her and Jay-Z's performance of “Empire State of Mind” at the 2009 MTV VMAs. Alicia said, “In my head, I was such a gorilla at the time I was…my eyes, I was like this is what’s happening, I’m gon’ destroy this record tonight. That’s all I had in my head.” He continued, “I went backstage and Jay was like ‘so you ain’t see that.' And I was like ‘what.’ And he was like ‘nah you ain’t just see what just happened.’ And I was like ‘yeah we killed it that’s what just happened.”

MARQUES AND MIYA HOUSTON WELCOME A BABY GIRL: Marques Houston and his wife Miya Houston welcomed their first child on December 2nd. The couple welcomed a baby girl named Zara. The two got married last August.