R&B Snippets: Beyonce & Alicia Keys!

BEYONCE REPORTEDLY SET TO SIGN $100 MILLION DISNEY DEAL: According to The Daily Mail, Beyonce is in talks to sign a $100 million, three movie deal with Disney. One of the first projects could be the soundtrack of Black Panther 2, which is scheduled to come out in 2021. An insider also revealed that the deal may include voice work, saying, “As part of the deal they are also trying to get her team to agree to have Beyonce voicing some of the new documentaries coming to Disney Plus.”

ALICIA KEYS THOUGHT HUBBY SWIZZ BEATZ WAS ARROGANT WHEN THEY FIRST MET: In an interview with In Style, Alicia Keys said that she thought husband Swizz Beatz was arrogant when she first met him because she heard him brag about being able to finish songs in 10 minutes. She explained, “I was like, ‘Of course he does his songs in 10 minutes — have you heard his songs?’… and when we got into the studio and started working together, we literally made a song in 10 minutes. I was like, ‘Aw, sh*t!'” She also talked about her turbulent 20s. saying, “I swear, I wouldn’t go back to being 20 if somebody paid me — it was literally the worst time ever. I wanted to fit in so desperately. I was so blind, so dependent on everybody else’s opinions, so uncomfortable, so unclear.”