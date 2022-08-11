R&B Snippets: Beyonce, Anita Baker & More!

PRPhotos.com

ANITA BAKER SENDS LOVE TO BEYONCE: Anita Baker has reacted to Beyonce after she shouted her out in her “Break My Soul (Queens Remix).” Baker posted Beyonce's live remake of her hit “Sweet Love,” tweeting, “For the newbies, Lady B has always been supportive.” She added, “Her cover of ‘Sweet Love a few years ago energized my catalog and always makes my heart smile.”

DOES RIHANNA HAVE NEW MUSIC COMING OUT?: Does Rihanna have new music coming out? On Wednesday morning (August 10), a post via Twitter surfaced online and seemingly revealed that the singerhas a new song on the way that could drop at any moment. The tweet read, “Rumored new @rihanna song Righteous is now registered at GEMA.” Rihanna is credited as the songwriter and performance artist for the alleged new track.

HALLE BAILEY SPEAKS ON BEING CRITICIZED FOR HER ROLE AS 'THE LITTLE MERMAID': Halle Bailey has opened up about being criticize for being a black woman portraying “Ariel” in The Little Mermaid. During an interview with Variety, she said, “It’s important to have a strong support system around you. It’s hard to carry the weight of the world on your own.” She continued, discussing shooting the film in London, “When I moved away to London I learned so much about myself,” Bailey continued. “It was kind of a shock because I had never done anything like that before… My mindset is to work, work, work, so that I can see the payoff and move towards my goals. That’s what I’m used to. In the movie industry, I’m working 16 hours a day filming — I’ll be in the water busting my ass, crying, screaming, emotionally going to places I’ve never gone, and everybody there on set can congratulate you and say, ‘Yeah, you killed it today, kid.'”

IS CHILLI DATING 'BOY MEETS WORLD' ACTOR MATTHEW LAWRENCE?: It looks like TLC singer Chilli is dating Boy Meets World star Matthew Lawrence. The two were photographed on the beach in Waikiki, Hawaii. A rep for the singer has denied dating rumors, saying that the two are just friends.