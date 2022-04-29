R&B Snippets: Beyonce & Ashanti!

PRPhotos.com

BEYONCE IS THE LATEST INVESTOR IN LEMON PERFECT: Beyonce has been announced as the latest investor in Lemon Perfect, the popular bottled lemon water brand. According to Rolling Stone, the singer said in a statement, “I don’t typically enjoy drinks without added sugar, but Lemon Perfect is delicious.” She added, “It was an easy decision to invest in something that not only tastes great and is healthy, but also, and most importantly, allows choosing a healthier lifestyle to be affordable and accessible to everyone.”

ASHANTI OPENS UP ABOUT FINALLY RECEIVING CREDIT FOR J.LO'S 2000S HITS:During an interview with Metro UK, Ashanti opened up about finally receiving credit for writing Jennifer Lopez's “I'm Real” and “Ain't It Funny.” She said, “You should always care about credit for what you do regardless of what industry you’re in, it’s really important to give credit,” she told the publication. “Especially nowadays because things are so smoke and mirrors. It’s not that it’s frustrating… the word has been getting out there over the past couple of years and I’m grateful so a lot of people know and they were surprised but it’s more of a 'yeah, grateful that you know.'” She added, “It’s weird because obviously you get frustrated for not getting credit or not being properly labeled but then that turns into something you get admired for.”