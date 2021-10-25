R&B Snippets: Beyonce & Chloe Bailey!

PRPhotos.com

BEYONCE IS RELEASING A NEW ADIDAS X IVY PARK COLLABORATION WITH PELETON: Beyonce is set to release a new Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration with Peleton. According to Page Six, the capsule collection will feature footwear and apparel in addition to 29 pieces of apparel, ranging in price from $45 to $200. The line will accompany the second installment of Peloton’s Beyoncé Artist Series classes. The line drops on November 10th.

IS CHLOE BAILEY DATING GUNNA?: Rumors are swirling that Chloe Bailey is dating Gunna after they were spotted sitting court side at an Atlanta Hawks game. Shortly after Bailey's VMA performance last month, Gunna posted a photo of Chloe performing, along with the caption, "It's the tongue for me."