R&B Snippets: Beyonce, Chris Brown & More!

DID BEYONCE ATTEND KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN AND TRAVIS BARKER'S WEDDING?: Did Beyonce attend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding this weekend? The singer reportedly arrived in Portofino ahead of the wedding and checked into the hotel at the Italian village — the same hotel where other guests of the wedding stayed. A source told The UK Sun, “There were about 20 friends and family of the couple staying at the hotel and they were all very friendly, stylish and excited about the wedding. We chatted by the pool.” According to Page Six, Kourtney was a guest at Jay Z and Beyonce's recent Oscars afterparty.

CHRIS BROWN FAN CLAIMS HE KICKED HER OUT FOR NOT HOOKING UP WITH HIM: During a forthcoming episode of the We In Miami podcast, a guest recalled a moment she spent with Chris Brown. When the host Slim Stunta asked, “How many girls do you think Chris Brown has smashed in his whole career?” The woman replied, “I ain't gone lie, I'm not cool with him.” She later admitted that she spent time with Chris before and he kicked her out. She explained, “He just kinda said, 'B*tch if you ain't f*cking or s*cking, get the f*ck out.'” The co-host chimed in, “A lot of people think the lyrics in the songs are fake… they're telling the truth.” He went on to reference a famous line from CB's song “Strip” in which he sang, “If we ain't freakin' we ain't speakin'. You think I'm playing? No I'm not.”

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTS TO KANDI BURRUSS' 'LEGS AND HIPS AND BODY' SONG: Kandi Burruss went viral this past weekend for a TikTok heading to the Lovers and Friends Festival stage set to her song, “Legs, Hips, and Body.” The song is from Kandi and husband Todd Tucker's 2014 musical A Mother's Love. One person reacted on social media, “Idk why I thought of Baby Bop and her hips when I heard this sound #legsandhipsandbody.” Another person wrote, “Idk why I thought of Baby Bop and her hips when I heard this sound #legsandhipsandbody. Even Chloe Bailey chimed in, posting a clip of herself in a skin tight outfit, along with the caption, “let’s get ‘em girls #fyp #bodybody.” She also tweeted, “legs and hippppssssnnnn body body is stuck in my head.”

KELLY ROWLAND REVEALS THE CRAZIEST THING SHE'S DONE FOR SEX: Kelly Rowland revealed the craziest thing she's ever done for sex. Kelly revealed that she once traveled 20 hours for the “D.” She said, “Travel 20hrs, for an hr, just for the “D” …….I’ve done it.🤷🏾‍♀️” When someone asked if it was worth it, she replied, “Ask Tim.” Kelly has been married to Tim Weatherspoon since 2014. They share two kids Titan Jewell, 7, and Noah Jon, 1.