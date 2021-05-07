R&B Snippets: Beyonce & Chris Brown!

PRPhotos.com

VICTORIA BECKHAM SAYS BEYONCE TOLD HER THAT SHE WAS INSPIRED BY THE SPICE GIRLS: Victoria Beckham has revealed that Beyonce once told her that she was inspired by The Spice Girls. During an interview on Dear Media's Breaking Beauty podcast, Posh Spice said, “I met Beyoncé a few years ago and she actually said to me, ‘It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl. I’m proud to be who I am.'" She continued, “And when someone like Beyoncé who is so iconic and such a strong woman says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls – I think that that’s quite something.”

CHRIS BROWN'S BIRTHDAY PARTY SHUT DOWN BY COPS: On Wednesday night (May 5th), Chris Brown's birthday party at his Tarzana, California home was shut down by LAPD. According to TMZ, the cops received several phone calls about double parked cars and loud music that lasted into the wee hours of the morning. Cops showed up at around 2 am and after talking to the singer's security, the music was turned down and the party ended. Between 400 and 500 guests were in attendance and at least 300 cars were parked outside of the home.