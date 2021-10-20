R&B Snippets: Beyonce & Jay -Z & More!

PRPhotos.com

BEYONCE AND JAY-Z STAR IN NEW 'DATE NIGHT' TIFFANY & CO' AD: Beyonce and Jay Z are having date night in the new ad for their "About Love" Tiffany & Co campaign. The ad was directed by Dikayl Rimmasch and second unit director Derek Milton.

NATURI NAUGHTON SAYS 3LW RENTED HOME THEY TAPED THEIR 'MTV CRIBS' EPISODE IN: Naturi Naughton has revealed that back in her 3LW days, the group rented the home they featured on MTV Cribs. During a radio interview, Naughton discussed the similarities between being in the group 3LW and acting on the new ABC series Queens, where she plays a singer in a rap group. She said, “There were moments when I watch, where I’m in the scene and I’m like, ‘Yo this really happened to me.' That Cribs episode? I lived it! I was doing a fake Cribs." She continued, “MTV did the Cribs, and you know, back when 3LW was hot, we had to pretend. But I didn’t have a car, I didn’t have a house, I didn’t have any of those things. But we did MTV Cribs. And then we wind up doing an episode very similar to that, without giving too much away, where you see how fake we have to project this image. I literally did that and had to clean the house by 7 o’clock to give it back to the owner. And get out of it!”